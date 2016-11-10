Doncaster drinkers urged to get advice on booze limits during Alcohol Awareness Week

Doncaster people are being urged to consider the amount of alcohol they drink in a bid to reduce their risk of developing mental health problems as well as physical health conditions such as cancer, diabetes and even brain damage during Alcohol Awareness Week 2016.

Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service will be holding a town centre Alcohol Awareness event at Sinclair House, Thorne Road on Monday 14 November, between 12.20pm and 4pm where people can drop-in to talk to staff, pick up information on what their alcohol habits may mean for their health.

There is also an easy-to-keep reminder of the alcoholic units in popular drinks, scratch cards to check drinking levels, along with details on where to get help and who to contact if they are concerned about their drinking.

There will also be display boards and information at Aspire’s Bentley Hub at the Jade Centre on Askern Road on both Tuesday 15 and Friday 18 November.

Aspire Service Manager Stuart Green said: “As well as providing support for people with drug and alcohol problems, we also work in partnership with our colleagues in Doncaster Public Health to raise awareness of the dangers these substances can cause.

“Alcohol is a causal factor in more than 60 medical conditions, including mouth, throat, stomach, liver and breast cancers; diabetes, high blood pressure, cirrhosis of the liver and depression.

“Drinking too much can also change the way the brain works and its physical shape and structure, which can cause changes in personality, thinking, mood, memory and thinking.

“This proves how important it is to get the alcohol awareness message into our local communities and show that help is out there.”

Anyone who would like a confidential chat about drug or alcohol issues, please ring (01302) 730956, or visit Aspire’s live chat at www.aspire.community where you can also complete a screening test to check your levels of alcohol consumption against warning signs.

For more information on Alcohol Awareness Week, please visit www.alcoholconcern.org.uk/alcohol-awareness-week