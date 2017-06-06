Doncaster dad prepares for a mighty pedal in a good cause

A bit of bronchitis won’t deter Thornensian Mike Banks from his second great fundraising challenge, cycling over 1000 miles through three countries, and largely on off-road terrain.

Mike, 52, will set off on July 2, on the Devon coast to coast route from Braunton to Plymouth, before crossing the Channel from Plymouth to Roscoffin France. He will tackle ‘La Velodysee’ cycle route down the west coast of France and cross the Pyrenees into Spain to finish in San Sebastian.

Just recovering from bronchitis, Mike, who works as a dyslexia assessor, is raising cash for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

He lost both parents to the disease and has had skin cancer himself in recent years.

Mike said: “The distance and terrains will naturally prove to be challenges in themselves, but I believe the biggest test lies in folk having to unfortunately witness me being attired in fluorescent lycra for such a period of time!

“A few years ago I cycled from John O’Groats to Land’s End as part of a triple challenge and then wrote a book about it. I will write another after this ride and half the proceeds from sales will go to YCR too.”

Mike’s Velodyssee Blog can be found at: www.facebook.com/groups/1199404163500567

To sponsor him and help build up the coffers for Yorkshire Cancer Research visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mike-Banks4