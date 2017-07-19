Doncaster couple's Ben Nevis climb to help put a stop to the heartbreak of miscarriage

Have your say

A Doncaster-based television personality and his wife will scale Britain's tallest peak, Ben Nevis, to raise money for an organisation saving babies' lives.

Phil, 46, and Sara Whyman, who is will undertake the big ascent next month in aid of Tommy's, a charity close to the couple's heart.

The Whymans lost six babies through recurrent miscarriage from 2011 to 2015.

They hope their hiking efforts and the money raised for Tommys will ensure fewer parents have to experience their pain.

The couple said they have stopped trying to have children, to save themselves from the heartache they have endured.

Mrs Whyman, 45, said people weren't aware just how much the couple's experience shaped their lives.

"I just don't think people realised the impact this has had on our day-to-day lives," she said.

"We've had a lot to deal with."

Mr Whyman, 46, said: "Most of the time, all you're told is 'it's just one of those things'.

"I don't think that's good enough when you go through all the emotions of losing a child."

The organisation's target is to halve the number of babies who die during pregnancy or birth by 2030.

Getting people talking about the subject is a big aim for the couple.

"We've found it tends to be a bit of a taboo subject," Mr Whyman said.

"We want people to know that there are oganisations that provide a shoulder to cry on."

Mrs Whyman, who has a teenaged son, agreed.

"You don't really think it's going to happen to you," she said.

"We don't want any other parents to go through what we've had to go through."

It isn't the first charity the Whymans, who live in Campsall, have supported. They have also raised money for the Miscarriage Association and Saying Goodbye in previous years.

They have a five-day window from August 25 in which to complete the climb, to allow for the best weather.

They know about the changeable weather conditions at great heights. Mr Whyman found out the hard way during a training hike up Mount Snowdon, Wales, in April.

"I started it in a t-shirt and gilet," he said.

"By the time I got to the top, I was in a full-blown snow jacket. I couldn't feel my fingers.

"The wind was howling."

Mr Whyman came to prominence on Living TV's ghost hunting show Scream Team, before joining the paranormal investigators on Most Haunted.

