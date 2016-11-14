Doncaster couple conned out of cash in 'awful' scam

A Doncaster couple was conned out of 'a large quantity of money' in an investment scam.

South Yorkshire Police said the pair were contacted by a fraudster who claimed he worked for an investment company.

He persuaded the man and woman to transfer a large amount of cash to buy shares in a company called Currency Fair but the couple received nothing in return.

The man, who referred to himself as Mr Ross, called the Doncaster couple and claimed to be from a company called GPM by Asadia’.

Detective Sergeant Jim Cross said: “Two vulnerable people have been targeted in this awful incident and I want to urge everyone to be vigilant if they are contacted either by phone or email.

“If you are unsure about something always seek advice from a professional or your bank and never disclose your personal or banks details, unless you know the organisation and are happy to do so.

“If you are worried about any hoax calls please do not hesitate to contact the police."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

