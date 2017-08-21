Doncaster couple celebrates 50 years of marriage

Charlie Worsdale's pursuing of a young Anne Turner at a Doncaster shop in the 1960s is still paying off.

On Saturday, the Doncaster couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Charlie and Anne Worsdale on their wedding day. They were married in Hatfield in 1967

Both say they are lucky to be married to each other after so many years.

For Charlie, a former columnist for Doncaster Free Press, it's a case of Anne having the patience of a saint. That, he said, was the key to them still being happy after half a century.

"She used to have black hair, and I turned it grey," Charlie, now 73, said.

The pair met one day when Charlie went into Anne's work, Solo on Cleveland Street, as part of his job.

The photographer at Fotonews would pick up old stocking boxes from the ladies wear shop.

He and his colleagues would put them in envelopes so the photos didn't bend when they were sent to the daily papers in Manchester, via the train.

Anne's colleagues detected Charlie's crush on her, and set about getting them together.

They slid a Valentine's Day card, with Anne's number written in lipstick, into the pile of boxes one day, and told Charlie to have a careful look through them when he got back to the office.

"They could see I was attracted to her," Charlie said.

"I plucked up the courage to ask her out. "The rest, as they say, is history.

The couple were married at St Lawrence, Hatfield, followed by a reception with 70 revellers at the Abbey Hotel. The venue is now a co-op.

Anne and Charlie honeymooned for a week by the seaside at Torquay. Charlie said they took the overnight train to London and made their way south west.

The pair now live at Church Balk Gardens, Edenthorpe.

Apart from Charlie's Parkinson's disease, the pair have enjoyed good health.

"It's under control, but I can't get out very much," he said.

Anne, now 70, said she was 'lucky' to still have Charlie in her life after all these years.

"Not many people get to 50 years of marriage," she said.

"I think we've done well."