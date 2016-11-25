Doncaster Council condemn Home Secretary's decision not to hold inquiry into Orgreave

Doncaster Council has passed a motion condemning the Government’s decision to not to hold an inquiry into the so-called Battle of Orgreave.

A total of 39 of the borough’s 45 councillors voted in favour of the motion during a full council meeting on Thursday, when fresh calls for an investigation into the infamous clash between police and striking miners were made.

The motion was put forward by former miner Coun John Mounsey.

Mr Mounsey told the meeting that he was among the striking 95 miners who witnessed the events at Orgreave June 18, 1984.

He said: “I know there have been suggestions that it was a battle, that the police were acting in self-defence.

“But it wasn’t a battle - we went there in t-shirts and shorts. We didn’t have truncheons, we didn’t have helmets, horses, knee pads. But the police did. It was a brutal example of legalised state violence.

He added: “Doncaster is steeped in coal-mining history. Many of the people in the commuinities I represent and many others across the borough, lived through the miners’ strike and will not have been surprised by the Home Secretary’s refusal to order an inquiry.

“But the miners, all 95 that were there, deserve justice, and we won’t give up.”

The motion was tabled in response to an announcement made by Home Secretary Amber Rudd last month, when she told Parliament that she did not believe there was “sufficient basis to instigate either a statutory inquiry or an independent review”.

Doncaster Council will now write to Mrs Rudd to officially call for a public inquiry. Among the councils who spoke in favour of the motion was Coun Nigel Ball, who said he believed an inquiry needed to be held soon, otherwise those who were accountable may no longer be with us.

Four councillors abstained on the vote, while two voted against.