Doncaster Council asks Twitter uses to vote for bonkers new name for gritter

A poll created by Doncaster Council on social media has reached fever pitch as thousands cast votes for the witty name of its new gritter.

More than a whopping 25,000 Twitter users have voted on names for the machinery including 'Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Anti-slip machiney' and 'Spready Mercury'.

Other strong, but yet strange contenders included Basil Salty, David Plowie, Gritney Spears and Usain Salt.

The marketing jibe has even seen Doncaster Council, South Yorks., turn the competition into a world cup edition - using the hashtag #DoncasterGrittingWorldCup.

The council posted on twitter: 'We would like your name suggestions for two of our new gritting vehicles, please.

'Keep em clean and be original - we'd prefer not to spend the next few days trawling through responses of Gritty McGritface and Gary Gritter.'

The local authority has even held a FA Cup style draw via a Twitter video to determine what names people would like to face off against each other.

Voting is now in its final stages with the council due to announce the winners at 4.45pm later today (Friday).