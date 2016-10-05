Doncaster council approve £5m care home plan

Plans for a £5 million care facility, which will replace two homes, have been approved by Doncaster Council’s cabinet.

The proposal for the 75-bed care home, which has been submitted by Runwood Homes, was agreed to by all cabinet members, despite some concerns from ward councillors.

The plan will now be put before the planning committee for further approval.

The new care home, which would be on Goodison Boulevard, Cantley, will replace Plantation View, Goodison Boulevard and Gattison House, Gattison Lane, Rossington.

According to an official report, Runwood Homes will return the land Plantation View and Gattison House are on, which has been valued at £870,000, to the council.

In exchange, they will be given a new lease for the site at Goodison Boulevard, worth £692,000.

Six ward councillors, including councillor Jane Cox, councillor Steve Cox and councillor Richard Alan Jones, questioned the values and said it seemed as though the council were ‘handing over’ a valuable asset.

However, Mayor Ros Jones insisted that the land values were correct and had come from an independent valuer, and that no public money would be given to Runwood Homes.

All members of the cabinet welcomed the proposal.

Councillor Joe Blackham said: “It appears to be a no-brainer. The figures stack up and it makes good sense for the local authority to provide quality care provision for the elderly. It has 110 per cent on my support.”

Mayor Ros Jones added: “It will facilitate the provision of a more cost-effective, modern residential facility which will provide suitable accommodation with support and care for elderly people.”

Subject to approval from both committees, it is anticipated that the development will begin in January 2017 and be completed by January 2018. I

t is proposed that the sites of Plantation View and Gattison House will be used for housing.