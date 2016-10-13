Doncaster conservationist lands dream job

A keen conservationist has landed his dream job as an assistant park ranger at Marsden Moor and Hardcastle Crags near Doncaster.

Mikael Trewick, aged 27, of Hatfield, said: “I haven’t stopped smiling since I was told I’d got the job.”

A large part of his workload in his new role will be to control purple moor grass, called Molinia caerulea, which out competes other moorland species and dries up the blanket bog habitat. Mikael will also be tasked with tackling invasive species such as rhododendron.