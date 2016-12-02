Doncaster College: 'Huge amount of sadness' over passing of student found dead on campus

The deputy principal at Doncaster College has expressed her 'sadness' over the death of a 29-year-old student whose body was found on the college's campus earlier this week.

The body of James Nichollswas discovered by workmen in water near to the college's campus in High Melton at around 2.45pm on Tuesday, November 29.

Detectives investigating Mr Nicholls death are not treating it as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

Catherine Parkinson – Deputy Principal at Doncaster College said this afternoon: "It is with a huge amount of sadness that we can confirm that one of our students, James Nicholls, was found dead on our High Melton campus on Tuesday.

"The student’s family have been informed.

"Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to the family at this unimaginably sad time."

Dark and cold conditions initially prevented officers from accessing Mr Nicholls' body, which was recovered the following day on Wednesday, November 30.

Detectives investigating the death of Mr Nicholls, of Long Eaton in Nottingham, are not treating it as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his death.