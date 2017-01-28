Doncaster chosen for Government project to tackle booze-fuelled crime and disorder

Doncaster has been chosen to take part in the second round of a government project, which aims to tackle the harmful effects of excessive drinking.

Thirty three areas across England and Wales are being set up as Local Alcohol Action Areas (LAAAs) to combat drink-fuelled crime and disorder.

Each action area will receive support and expertise from the Home Office, the Department of Health, the Welsh Government, Public Health England and Public Health Wales.

The LAAAs areas will be put in touch with mentor areas that have successfully tackled the same issues faced by alcohol action areas.

Dr Rupert Suckling, Doncaster Council Director of Public Health, said: "Our two areas of focus will be the Safe Haven scheme and developing alternative approaches and care pathways for people who are dependent drinkers, who resist change.

"When our Safe Haven scheme has run in Doncaster Town Centre it has provided somewhere that revellers in town on a Saturday night can receive help and support, both medical and practical, to minimise the number of A&E attendances along with reducing the risk of people being left vulnerable to crime."

Councillor Pat Knight, cabinet member for Public Health and Wellbeing said: "Doncaster Council and its partners are working together to tackle the issue of alcohol-related health problems.

"Being a Local Alcohol Action Area supports our ongoing work to help people understand alcohol, its misuse and the importance of prevention.

"Through working closely with our partners and stakeholders, work is also being conducted on service provision, promotion and early identification, so we can help provide people with effective treatment and reduce the number of hospital admissions.”