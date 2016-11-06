Doncaster children banishing the school holiday blues

Family support workers in Doncaster have helped to banish the school holiday blues by holding a series of free activity sessions across the borough.

The staff, from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) have been providing a number of fun sessions in Denaby Main, Intake and Stainforth for kids to keep them fit and active.

ActivKids is aimed at young people between the ages of 4 and 11 and the sessions are fun.

Young people and RDaSH staff are pictured at the ActivKids session in Intake, Doncaster.