Doncaster Charity Eves Trust launches #Lamps4Legends.

The Eve Merton Dreams Trust annual charity legends football match are about to launch an ambitious online campaign to get the attention of England legend Frank Lampard.

The Doncaster cancer charity bears the name of former Doncaster resident Eve Merton who was well known in her local community for offering help and support to anybody that needed it.

She was also well known for being a lifelong Chelsea supporter and would passionately defend her team at every opportunity against all light hearted Yorkshire banter.

Sadly, Eve lost her battle with cancer in 2011 and the charity was formed to help others suffering the same ill effects that she did.

To honour Eve’s love for football the charity started the Legends Football event in 2013 and is set for its fifth annual game on Saturday, June 24 . The event has raised over £100,000 in the past four years and included players such as Paul Merson, Des Walker and Doncaster’s own James Coppinger.

This year the trust are aiming even higher in an attempt to attract a true Chelsea and England legend. Frank Lampard. Frank became Chelsea’s all-time leading goal-scorer and one of only seven players to score 150+ Premier League goals, which is some feat considering Frank played his career as a midfielder. He racked up 647 appearances in his playing career scoring 193 goals, plus an impressive 106 senior caps for England with 29 goals.

#Lamps4Legends

Frank would also be a source of inspiration and strength to Eves Trust founder Martin Lawrence (Eve's son) after not only playing a week after losing his mother but also finding the strength to famously step up and score a penalty in the Champions League semi-final.

EVESTRUST NEED YOUR HELP!

Eves Trust need our help and it’s so simple to do. For anybody active on Twitter, simply “Follow” the charity @evestrust and “retweet” any #Lamps4Legends post.

Equally you can “Like” the charity via Facebook and “Share” all Lampard related posts.

The charity are currently running a number of competitions as a little incentive, with your retweet and share potentially winning you up to £200 in vouchers