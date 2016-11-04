Doncaster celebrates Christmas with Darth Vader, Doncaster Rovers and Bang Bang Romeo

Festive events throughout the borough look set to light up this November.

Late night Doncaster town centre shopping for Christmas starts on Thursday November 10.

To coincide with this Doncaster Council are having a fantastic Christmas lights switch on event.

The festive family fun starts at 4.30pm in Doncaster Market Square with a fantastic line up.

Attractions include live bands The Bowkers and Bang Bang Romeo, cosplayers, including Darth Vader and Storm Troopers, appearances by players and mascots from Doncaster Rovers, Doncaster Belles and Doncaster Knights and appearances by CAST panto characters from Jack and the Beanstalk.

There will be a Christmas parade with Warmsworth and Edlington Lions and at 6.15pm the winners of the competition to choose a school choir to sing at the event will be announced on to the stage. There will be appearances from the cast of Hansel & Gretel from The Little Theatre, as well as Christmas Gift, food and drink stalls.

Then, at 6.30pm Doncaster’s own War hero Ben Parkinson will be switching on the Christmas Tree lights.

Councillor Chris McGuiness, cabinet member for communities, said: “Doncaster people have so much community spirit and it really shines through during the festive period.

“I hope people of all ages will enjoy the festive lights and events throughout the borough.”