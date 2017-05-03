Doncaster catering team celebrates after landing food award for second straight year

The Doncaster Schools Catering Team is celebrating after landing the ‘Food for Life Served Here’ silver award for the second year running.

The team provides a range of school meals for 104 primary, secondary and special schools across the borough.

The Food for Life award helps schools demonstrate they are providing healthy school meals and food education that has a positive impact on both pupils and the wider community.

The award is a guarantee that fresh, additive free, good quality, animal friendly food is always on the menu.

Doncaster Council's Regeneration and Environment director, Peter Dale, said: “Congratulations to our schools catering team on winning this prestigious award for the second year running.

"They all work so hard to ensure school children in the borough are able to eat healthy and nutritious meals at school.”