Doncaster car-themed cafe approved

An ‘exciting’ car-themed restaurant and cafe is due to be built in the borough, creating 15 new full and part time jobs.

The Race Cafe, which will be erected on empty land on Nelson Street, Hyde Park, will bring in seven full-time and eight part-time jobs.

The contemporary bar and restaurant, which was proposed by racing car drivers Ewen Sergison and Rachel Lovett, will feature a large exhibition space to showcase a prized collection of motorsporting history. The venue will also host guest car displays from a network of clubs nationally.

As part of the plan, their will also be a 42-space car park and an apartment built on the site, which lies on the fringe of the town centre and is off the A6182 White Rose Way.

The architect behind the restaurant Neil Cooke said: “When I met Ewen and Rachel I understood the passion, dedication and belief that exists in motorsport.

“We collaborated as a team to create a hybrid between a 1950s style milk bar, together with a contemporary bar and dining experience.

“Without giving away too many of the surprises in store, there are car and motorsport references throughout.

“Some will be subtle, such as the solar shading mesh externally alluding to a racing car grill, and some will be more obvious such as the new Ducati 916 Strada which will be pride of place, front and centre in the feature copper and glass bar.”

Tim Hazeltine, of Business Doncaster, added: “This will be an exciting new addition to Doncaster’s tourism and leisure offer and I look forward to seeing the finished article.

Search ‘Race Café’ on Facebook to see how the project is progressing and for updates on the design, brand and future events.