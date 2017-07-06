Doncaster cafe back open after break-ins

Caring neighbours have rallied round to help a Doncaster mum after her family business was targeted by burglars.

Kelly Roberts arrived at Kesa Cafe on Sheep Dip Lane, Dunscroft, which she runs with mum Sandra Roberts, to discover a scene of devastation.

Thieves had broken into the cafe, stolen the till and two charity boxes and taken food.

The till and a Macmillan Cancer Support collection box were later found smashed on land behind St Edwin’s Church. The second charity box, a collection for a poorly local child, has never been recovered.

Today Kelly paid tribute to the Dunscroft community after residents, clubs and businesses rallied round to raise money and help her get her cafe back on its feet.

A friend donated a new till, a working men’s club in Stainforth held a raffle to raise money, customers and neighbours donated cash for new stock and a nearby sandwich bar gave her bacon and bread.

Kelly said: “After the crime, I was gutted and felt really scared. My mum was on holiday so I felt as though I was on my own.

“I’m just a small business trying to make a living for my kids. It really affected me but I have been really touched with the support I’ve had from everyone – it makes me very proud of my community.”

Police are investigating the burglary between 2pm on June 26 and 6.30am on June 27.