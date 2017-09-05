Doncaster businesses behind Yorkshire Devolution Deal, according to survey

The majority of Doncaster businesses think a Yorkshire Devolution Deal would be the best solution for the economy, according to an opinion poll by the town's chamber.

Business leaders believe that a regional deal as the end goal, rather than a South Yorkshire deal, would best deliver on the vital issues that matter most to the private sector.

They include transport and connectivity, education, investment and international trade.

Doncaster Chamber sought the views of the business community via an online survey, focus groups and one-to-one to ensure leaders were involved and heard in the region’s Yorkshire vs South Yorkshire debate.

According to the survey, 70 per cent of the Doncaster businesses responses state that a Yorkshire devolution deal should be the end goal for the region.

Of those, 52 per cent believe that this should be the region’s sole focus but 18 per cent think that a South Yorkshire deal should be done as an initial step.

Nineteen per cent of respondents state a preference for doing a South Yorkshire deal only and 11 per cent are not in favour of devolution.

A closer analysis of the results shows strong opinions either side of the debate. Some Doncaster businesses don’t want to delay the South Yorkshire deal any longer, while others said that sub regional deals lack ambition.

Some also said there was a greater level of opportunity for Doncaster by aligning behind the globally recognised ‘Brand Yorkshire’.

The evidence clearly showed that the priority is for a deal that delivers on transport and connectivity, education and skills, and investment and international trade to benefit the borough’s economy.

Dan Fell, Doncaster Chamber chief executive, said: "There has been a lot of noise around the proposed deals but not enough consultation has taken place with the region’s wealth creators.

"Devolution is fundamentally about the economy and Doncaster Chamber has stood firm in not joining a particular camp but rather seeking the important views of businesses who are the main customers of the deal.

"If devolution is to work for our region in the long term, it needs to be strongly influenced by businesses not just now, but for the next 30 years.

Doncaster business leaders with an opinion on devolution can contact Doncaster Chamber at: 01302 640100 or via email chamber@doncaster-chamber.co.uk