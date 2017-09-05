Doncaster business Stefano's still going strong after 30 years in business

A Doncaster company which began business when Margaret Thatcher was in power and work on the Channel Tunnel was beginning is still going strong.

Stefano's on Hilda Road, which opened its doors in 1987, is still at the same premises after all these years.

Owner Stefano Zammuto and his team are still operating under the same ethos: hard work and looking after the customers.

The team, which includes Stefano's son Salatore, prides itself on its service.

“I suppose it’s no secret it’s what any business should do and that’s to always be professional, work hard, support your staff and most of all look after your customers," he said.

"Each and every one of our customers receives the same level of service, whether it’s their first time or 100th visit we take pride in understanding them and what they want which is a testament to the team.”

Stefano and his team have trained 20 apprentices over the years.

Apart from Stefano, Anton Sturman is the longest-serving employee at the business. He has been the senior stylist for 24 years.

Stefano enjoyed being a mainstay in the Doncaster business community.

“We are delighted to be still here and still going strong after all this time,” he said.

“We really do want to thank all our customers past and present who have been, and are still, a major part of our story and ultimately make this salon what it is today.”