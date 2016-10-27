Doncaster business park is ‘filling up’

Four new tenants have taken premises at a new speculatively built business park in Doncaster.

Fabb Projects has moved into 12,000 sq ft at Bullrush Business Park, off White Rose Way, for its research and development facility while IT support services Transact Technologies Limited has relocated from Edlington using the move to expand into larger premises.

Blue Beacon will use its new unit for its food for the elderly distribution service and Land and Mineral Survey Services has taken 3,000 sq ft to expand its professional network.

The new businesses join Danum Well Services, which took three units at Bullrush Business Park, together with Signet Industrial Distribution Limited, which concluded a 6,000 sq ft unit letting.

Developer Carnell Management Services Ltd accessed £1.4 million funding from the European Regional Development Fund to make the park viable and help build 13 new high specification units.

Property agents Knight Frank said demand for the units has been high with two more units currently under offer, leaving just two units at 4,000 and 12,000 sq ft each available.

Paul Carnell, of Carnell Management Services Ltd, said: “We were confident in the Doncaster economy in building these high class, quality industrial units. The development has proved very popular.

“The ERDF was aimed at kick starting projects to strengthen economic and social cohesion targeting small and medium-sized enterprises in sectors including advanced manufacturing, creative and digital media, sports technologies, and medical and health.

“This has happened at Bullrush and the funding proved invaluable in making the build happen.”

Rebecca Schofield, partner at Knight Frank, said: “The lack of available small to medium-sized accommodation in the region meant Carnell Management Services Ltd has capitalised on the development of these quality units. We now have a vibrant industrial park populated by smaller to mid-size businesses.”