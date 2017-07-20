Doncaster business celebrates new restaurant phase

Have your say

A Doncaster eatery has transformed itself from a traditional tea room to a bar and restaurant.

Bawtry's Town House Bar and Restaurant had its relaunch party last week to celebrate the new phase of the business.

Friends, customers and guests sampled canapes inspired by the new evening menus and cocktails including the rhubarb smash, made with Yorkshire gin.

Greeted by show boy hosts and stilt walkers, the extravagance and flamboyance was just a taste of things to come at the Market Place premises

A close-up magician dazzled guests and violinist Alexandra Parker provided musical entertainment.

Manager Tom Lister said: "We had an amazing night and were so proud to show off the fantastic new Town House.

"Our evening a-la carte menu has become hugely popular as with loyal day time customers now able to enjoy the all new Town House style and sophistication and enjoy the restaurant and the delicious food that we offer.”

The restaurant's menu features local, seasonal ingredients wherever possible.

The Town House Bar and Restaurant will be open seven days a week, from 9am until 5pm.

Last food orders are taken at 10pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The bar is also open to non-diners offering a full table service, along with a bar snacks menu.

The 49 seat restaurant and adjacent bar is also available for private bookings.