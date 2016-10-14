Search

Doncaster Business Awards nominees revealed

Some of last year's award winners.

The nominees for this year's Doncaster Business Awards have been revealed.

The awards night, sponsored by Origin Broadband, takes place at Doncaster Racecourse on December 8.

Nominees in each category are:-

Excellence in Customer Service Sponsored by Moirae Creative Agency

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Limited 2 Art Ltd.

Optimum Reports Ltd.

Robinsons of Bawtry

Taylor Bracewell LLP

Wirquin Ltd.

Excellence in People Development and Training Sponsored by Taylor Bracewell LLP

Ardagh Glass

Cementation Skanska

Freedom

St. Leger Homes of Doncaster

Togel Contractors Ltd.

Excellence in Marketing and Communications Sponsored by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust

Doncaster Racecourse

Moirae Creative Agency

Robinsons of Bawtry

Solutions 4 Cleaning Ltd.

The Crown Hotel, Bawtry

The Earl of Doncaster Hotel

Success Through Innovation & Diversification Sponsored by JP Walton & Son

CH Power Tools Ltd.

Citadel Associates

Doncaster Deaf Trust

Pegler Yorkshire

Wirquin Ltd.

Success Through Overseas Trade Sponsored by NatWest

Bawtry Carbon International

Juratek

Saria - PDM Group

Topping Pies

Excellence in Corporate, Social and Environmental Responsibility Sponsored by Handelsbanken

Ardagh Glass

Frenchgate Shopping Centre

Go Green Ltd.

HMP Lindholme

Keepmoat

Success Through Partnership Working Sponsored by Castle Park, home of DoncasterKnights

BSA Training

Doncaster Deaf Trust

First South Yorkshire

HMP Lindholme

The Scotts Miracle Gro Company

Rising Star of the Year Sponsored by Doncaster College

Antonia Dowie, The Crown Hotel, Bawtry

Amelia Williams, Doncaster Racecourse

Adam Brook, SUM.AGENCY

Business Person of the Year - 35 & under Sponsored by Sheffield City Region Growth Hub

Vicky Chapman, Chapman Physiotherapy Ltd.

Lewis Wilson, Eden Lea (UK) Ltd

Rachel Horne, Horne & Draper

Alex Dowie, Keyhole Creative Media Ltd.

David Plant, Moirae Creative Agency

Business Person of the Year - 36 & over Sponsored by Keane Creative

Kevin Kerley, Academy for Chief Executives & Solutions 4 Cleaning

Michael Hart, Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust

Andy Ellis, Doncaster Deaf Trust

Warren Draper, Horne & Draper

Third Sector Business or Organisation of the Year Sponsored by HSR Law

CAST

Citadel Associates Ltd.

Club Doncaster Foundation

DRASACS

South Yorkshire's Community Foundation

The Partially Sighted Society

YMCA Doncaster

Business Start-Up of the Year Sponsored by Business Doncaster

Eden Lea (UK) Ltd.

Pristine Commercial Cleaning Services Ltd.

SUM.AGENCY

The Apothecary Salon

Venatu Consulting

Small Business of the Year Sponsored by Allotts Chartered Accountants

&Company Ideas

Anderson & Brown Limited

BSA Training

Chapman Physiotherapy Ltd.

Mount Pleasant Kennels Ltd.

Medium Business of the Year Sponsored by The Frenchgate Ltd. Partnership

Keyhole Creative Media Ltd.

Optimum Reports Ltd.

Proaktive

Robinsons of Bawtry

The Legacy Centre

Large Business of the Year Sponsored by Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust

Go Green Ltd.

St. Modwen

Togel Contractors

Unipart Rail