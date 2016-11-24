Doncaster bus passengers can now buy tickets using their smartphone

Stagecoach bus passengers across Doncaster can now instantly buy and download day tickets to their smartphone using the latest technology.

The bus operator has introduced mobile ticketing, which means customers can purchase dayrider tickets using PayPal or a debit or credit card through the Stagecoach app.

It provides an additional payment option, alongside existing StagecoachSmart cards and cash, and will make it even easier for customers to buy and use their bus tickets by combining mobile ticketing and journey planning information on one app.

The free Stagecoach app was introduced earlier this year for Apple and Android mobile phones, offering a number of journey planning tools including interactive maps, a smartphone GPS system to help customers identify their nearest bus stop and the most suitable bus service.

Passengers can also access additional information such as fare options, live running times and journey length and location, helping them determine where they are on the route.

Matt Davies, managing director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “As well as our existing payment methods, we’re pleased to be able to offer customers the chance to download dayrider tickets straight to their smartphone – taking away the need to travel with cash or change.

“It’s one of a number of ways we are working to make bus travel as easy and convenient as possible and we hope it will help to encourage more people out of their cars and onto public transport.”

The Stagecoach app is part of a major investment by the company in its digital strategy which is transforming the journey experience for customers.

Investment has included the launch of a new stagecoachbus.com website as well as the introduction of real-time technology on all buses. Stagecoach recently announced plans to deliver contactless payments on all vehicles by the end of 2018.