Doncaster burglar jailed for breaking to spa and hair salon

A burglar who broke into a spa and hair salon has been jailed for three years.

Colin Richardson, aged 30, of Millhouse Caravan Site, Askern, was jailed after pleaded guilty to breaking into the Aphrodite Day Spa in Carcroft and the nearby Honey Comb hair salon.

He was arrested over the break-ins after forensic evidence linked him to the crime scenes.

A till was stolen from the spa in the early hours of Sunday, October 15 and the Honey Comb was broken into overnight on the Saturday into the Sunday.

PC Joshua Heath, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Following reports Aphrodite Day Spa and The Honey Comb had both been broken into, investigations were launched into the incidents and officers began working to gathering evidence.

"On attending the scene of the crimes, specialist crime scene investigators were able to recover different pieces of forensic evidence.

"After analysing the evidence gathered, Richardson was positively identified and arrested by officers.

“Based on this evidence and subsequent information gathered from other enquiries, Richardson was later charged with two counts of burglary and remanded into custody.”

“I’m glad Richardson has now been brought to justice and I hope this result provides reassurance that we are committed to tackling burglary and will always work where possible, to bring offenders before the courts.”