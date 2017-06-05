Doncaster Britain's Got Talent stars The Pensionalities have thanked fans and described their TV talent show journey as "the best time ever."

Crooning duo Henry Hall and Malcolm White finished in fifth place in Saturday's grand final - and now look set for a string of shows and appearances in the wake of their success.

Henry, 84 and Malcolm, 75, performed Frank Sinatra's When You're Smiling to rapturous applause from the audience and the backing of judges after winning their semi-final earlier in the week.

And following their success, the pair took to Twitter to thank fans.

They tweeted: "Thank you everyone for all their support the last couple of weeks.

"What a rollercoaster it has been for us.

"We have had the best time ever!"

The pair have been performing as a singing duo, belting out classic hits, for five years, under the name The Pensionaires.

They were renamed The Pensionalities for the show to side-step legal difficulties because there is a rival act in Canada with their original title.

After singing You Make Me Feel So Young at their audition — dressed in coats, scarves and flat caps — the pair got a standing ovation from the audience.

Both the lads’ fathers were miners, and Henry’s first job was at a motor cycle firm, which paid him just £1.50 a week.

He then took over a motor company in the 1960s, and retired 44 years later.

At that point Henry longed to return to his first love, singing, and soon met Malcolm through Probus, a worldwide network of businessman.

Malcolm had tried to make it as a crooner for several years after he turned 25 in 1966, but got tired of “living out of a suitcase” and soon gave it up to work in a garage, and sell furniture and carpets.

For the 35 years before forming a duo with Henry, Malcolm hadn’t been on stage, but grew his confidence again by performing at birthday parties and events before they auditioned for BGT.