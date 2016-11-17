Doncaster branch of Sainsbury's to be 'closed until further notice' due to flood

A Doncaster branch of Sainsbury's is set to be 'closed until further notice,' due to a flood.

The branch located in the ground floor of the Frenchgate shopping centre has been closed to customers since lunchtime.

A Sainsbury's spokesman said on Twitter: "Unfortunately the store is currently closed due to a flood, and we're working hard to ensure the store is back to normal as soon as possible."

Signs have been taped up in the window of the store saying 'closed until further notice,' and a metal bench has also been placed in front of the customer entrance.

Shopper Nigel Booth attempted to visit the store at around 2.15pm when he was told by staff members that the store would be closed for the rest of the day due to a 'crisis'.

The 50-year-old said: "When I asked them what had happened, they said they couldn't tell me anything more."

More to follow.