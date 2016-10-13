Doncaster branch of Ed's Easy Diner closes down after 11 months as firm goes into administration

The Doncaster branch of American style restaurant Ed's Easy Diner has closed down just 11 months after opening after the firm went into administration.

The Frenchgate Centre branch, which has only been open since last December, is not one of those bought by a new owner.

Food industry tycoon Ranjit Boparan has acquired part of the chain via Giraffe Concepts for an undisclosed sum.

The deal sees Giraffe Concepts take on 33 Ed's Easy Diner restaurants and its head office, safeguarding around 700 jobs.

Those not part of the deal are thought to have been placed in administration, with KPMG appointed as the administrator. A total of 26 sites will close with the loss of 379 jobs.

The company was originally put up for sale last year with a price tag of £90m, but earlier this week it was suggested that it could be sold for as little as £15m.

The 1950s style retro American diner restaurant opened in the shopping centre at the end of 2015 after bosses at the nationwide chain described the town as “a leading destination.”

Ed’s Easy Diner opened the doors of its first classic diner in Soho, London, more than 25 years ago and went on to be recognised as one of the Sunday Times’ fastest growing UK companies.

The firm's branch in Meadowhall is among those remaining open.