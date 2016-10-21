Doncaster boy, 10, learning to be a life-saver

A boy who went in to cardiac arrest while playing football has been fitted with a defibrillator inside his body.

Dan Fagg collapsed moments after scoring for Adwick Park Rangers JFC in August.

Referee Chris Crowe went to the youngster’s aid and gave him CPR – cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Now doctors have fitted him with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD).

David Guest, clinical manager for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “The permanent defib will monitor Dan’s heart and if it detects anything wrong in his rhythm it can shock him.

“It’s not clear what the problem was with Dan’s heart, if it is something that can be repaired he may not need the defib forever, but he might. It’s too early to tell.”

This week, Dan and his mum Hayley Thomson went to Hayfield School, Hurst Lane, Auckley, to join over 200 pupils there as they learnt how to perform CPR.

Mum Hayley said: “I think every school should offer CPR training. What Chris did that day, he saved Dan’s life.”

Consultants at Leeds General Infirmary, where Dan had his defibrillator fitted, have not been able to identify any underlying heart condition and have given him the go-ahead to play football again next month.

Hayley said:“We’ll keep going to check-ups and hopefully it doesn’t happen again. But if it does he has his own little defib, his own little hero inside his chest to save his life.”

Dan was at Hayfield School as part of the Restart a Heart initiative, organised by Yorkshire Ambulance Service which aims to deliver vital, life-saving training.

Dan, a pupil at Adwick Primary School, said: “It’s been an amazing day. I think it’s important everybody learns CPR because you don’t want people to die right in front of you.”

n Blyth Bombers coaches Gary Grocock and Tim Whitmore are cycling 54 miles on November 6 to raise cash for a defibrillator. Visit www.gofundme.com/2kwyvx64 to donate to Dan’s campaign. Email stephen.bloomfield198@btintertnet.com to donate to Blyth Bombers.