Doncaster Big Brother star Mandy Longworth has admitted she feels "dreadful" after leaving her daughter Charlotte behind in the famed TV house.

The 51-year-old was the first contestant booted out on Friday night - just days after entering the Channel 5 show.

The blonde-haired mother, dubbed Randy Mandy after it was revealed during the show that she had once made a sex tape that was then stolen and leaked, said it felt "utterly s***" to be the first person out of the house.

She was in the bottom two during Friday's eviction along with Imran and it was then up to People’s Housemate Tom to make the choice as to who should get the chop – and he chose Mandy.

She didn’t take the news well and when he headed over to give her a hug, she snubbed him and said her goodbyes to everyone else.

The ex-housemate added that it felt “dreadful” to leave her daughter, estate agent Charlotte, 24, behind on the show.

The Doncaster mum was formerly in charge of Bawtry's Cooper and Griffin pub and is now an antique dealer.