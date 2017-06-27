Doncaster Big Brother star faces boot again as ALL contestants put up for eviction

Doncaster Big Brother star Charlotte Keys is facing the boot from the reality show for a second time after ALL housemates were put up for eviction.

Estate agent Charlotte, 24, is one of 11 housemates up for the chop in Thursday's eviction from the Channel 5 show.

The shock move follows the removal of Lotan Carter following several angry outbursts - including smashing his way out of the house via an emergency exit.

Ahead of the drama, Lotan had been revealed to be up for eviction alongside Hannah Agboola, Isabelle Warburton and Tom Barber.

But after the incident, Big Brother announced all would be up for the axe.

Big Brother told the house: “As a result of Lotan's departure and as a result of the actions of several housemates last night, this week's nominations are now void.

“Instead, all housemates will face the public vote to evict this week. Big Brother urges all housemates to show each other respect and tolerance."

Charlotte, who entered the show with her mum Mandy Longworth, who was the first person to be kicked out, has already survived one eviction.