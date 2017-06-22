Doncaster Big Brother star Charlotte Keys listed at 12-1 shot with bookies to win show

Doncaster Big Brother star Charlotte Keys has been ranked as a 12-1 shot to win this year's Channel 5 reality show.

The 24-year-old estate agent, who entered the house with her mum Mandy Longworth, 51, has kept a relatively low profile - but this week shocked viewers with a frank discussion about penis size.

Charlotte is sixth favourite to win the series - with Raph Korine the frontrunner at 5-2.

She has already survived one eviction while her mum Mandy was the first person to be booted out of the house.