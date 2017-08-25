Doncaster beauty queen calls on locals to help her win Miss British Empire contest tonight

A Doncaster beauty queen is calling on local people to help her lift a nationwide title tonight.

Danielle Hanson, 26, is in London for the finals of Miss British Empire 2017 - and is flying the flag for Doncaster at the national contest.

Doncaster model Danielle Hanson. (Photo: Marcus C).

But Danielle, who is competing as Miss Doncaster, needs the backing of local people to help secure victory.

Her partner James Foster is calling on people to share her introduction video on Facebook and said: "If you go on my Facebook page you'll see her video which I have shared.

"If you could share the original video and gather as much Yorkshire spirit as possible it will help her and she may even get a fast track into the top ten with a chance of winning and putting our great town on the map!

"So if you are proud of the town you are from and want to see this amazing girl do well, just take a second of your lives to hit 'share'. But please click on the video and hit 'like' and 'share.'

If she is successful, it will secure her the People's Choice award at the contest in London.

You can like and share the video HERE

She is bidding to be crowned Miss British Empire.