Doncaster Batman vows to tackle town's killer clowns

Donny's very own caped crusader has vowed to bring calm to the town after the recent spate of "killer clown" sightings which have spread across the UK.

The man, who does not wish to be named, says he has been patrolling the streets of Wheatley to offer "assurance" and "reduce panic" in the wake of the craze which has seen people dressed as clowns bringing fear to cities, towns and villages across Britain.

He said: "I am a local man who dresses up as Batman.

"I want to create some assurance and reduce panic over this clown problem on the streets.

"I wanted to offer myself to help calm it down. I want to help kids and adults feel a bit safer."

He added: "I want to give a bit of hope to the children. I have walked the streets a few nights since been told.

"There have been no sightings as of yet but I know some children in area seem nervous due to it."

The man says so far he has spent the last few nights patrolling the streets of Wheatley in a full Batman costume.

It follows an incident in Whitehaven, Cumbria last week, when a man dressed up as the Caped Crusader chased away a clown in a bid to reassure youngsters.

And a Batman in Hull has also revealed he is helping to restore law and order to the streets.

He said: "I have been getting lots of messages from parents asking me to clear the streets of clowns after they read about the one in Cumbria.

"They feel I should be chasing these clowns off who have been scaring youngsters. But many of them are just kids themselves. It is not nice to see children being scared and chased by these clowns and I will step in if I have to."

The "killer clown" craze, which began in the United States, has reached fever pitch in the run-up to Halloween.