Doncaster-based waste food scheme lands top industry award

A waste food project that helps people struggling to make ends meet has won a national industry award for sustainability.

The Doncaster-based Real Junk Food project campaigns to end food waste and runs a ‘pay as you feel’ cafe in Scot Lane catering for people who use food banks and struggle with the cost of food.

It is run entirely by a dedicated team of volunteers and was voted as the community winner at the Footprint Awards ceremony held in London recently.

The award recognises the catering and hospitality businesses that contribute to a reduction in the environmental impact of the industry.

The project was awarded just over £8000 through South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Authority’s funding scheme, the Stronger Safer Communities Reserve.