Doncaster band's message to upcoming artists: Success is possible

A Doncaster rock band hopes to blaze a trail for their South Yorkshire contemporaries, telling them it's possible to succeed without the help of a record company.

Hard rockers Serpent King, who have a British and European tour coming up, want Doncaster bands to know that opportunities exist for them to succeed in the business.

The five-piece split from their records recently to strike out on their own.

It was an amicable parting of ways, according to singer Danny Porter.

"It's a case of try to do it ourselves," he said.

"The biggest thing we want to show is that you don't need a record label to be successful.

"You can succeed without being told what to do."

Persistence is the key, Danny said, to breaking through in the business.

You have to be prepared for knock-backs from venue

The band will kick off their tour on home turf at Social Bar in Doncaster.

There are two gigs in Belgium planned and plenty more across Britain.

The band will play in Chelmsford and Wakefield, and the Love Rock Music Festival at Bournemouth.

Danny wanted to put the call out to Doncaster bands to support his group.

Support slots for the band are available on all dates, he said.

A successful tour could put an end to the band members' chef and factory worker careers.

Bringing the band's music to the people is Mr Porter's definition of success.

He predicted a big future for the band.

"The sky's the limit," he said.

Steve Corkan is on bass, Andy Wordsworth and David Lees play guitars and Scott Emery plays drums for the band.

The band plays mostly originals, and prides itself on a variety of different-sounding songs, Danny said.

He said it was down to the band's influences, which included Pink Floyd, Guns n Roses and the Foo Fighters.