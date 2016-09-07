Doncaster baker Val Stones set for bread challenge as Great British Bake Off reaches third week

Doncaster baker Val Stones will be trying to make sure she rises to the occasion as she tackles bread making in this week's Great British Bake Off showdown.

The 66-year-old from Conisbrough has narrowly avoided the axe in the first two shows of the baking challenge series and is gearing up for her third showdown in the tent at 8pm on BBC1 tonight.

A spokesman for the show said that judge Paul Hollywood will be "ruthless" with contestants on tonight's show.

Former primary school headteacher Val, a 7-1 shot to win this year's show, has divided the nation with her eccentric ways - with some loving her making mishaps and others willing her to get the boot.

Val, who now lives in Yeovil, is among 12 contestants hoping to triumph in this year's series, the seventh in the show's run.