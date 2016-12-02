Doncaster Bake Off star Jamie is top of cake class

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, Doncaster junior bake-off star Jamie Wimble is just the boy to have in your class at school.

The Auckley Primary School pupil hit the nation’s television screens this week when he showed judges, including Nadiya Hussain, his culinary skills with an appearance in Junior Bake Off.

Jamie Wimble, 10, will appear on CBBC's junior bake off. Picture: Andrew Roe

But 10-year-old Jamie’s classmates already know all about his expertise - as he keep bringing his cakes into school for them to try.

Proud mum Claire said: “He’s always loved baking., and he’s been baking with me since he was old enough to stand in the kitchen.

“He asks for recipe books for Christmas, and he’s got his own section of our kitchen. When he first saw Bake Off on the television he said ‘I’m going to go on that.’”

He may not have won in the competition on CBBC last week, but he enjoyed taking part and now plans to take part in the senior version when he grows up.

He is already recognised as the best baker in his house. Claire said: “I taught him what I knew, and he has gone to the recipe books to learn the rest, and I have to admit that he has got better than me now. If he sees me baking now, he will put me right and tell me if I’m over beating something. Now he’s even take recipes and adapt them because he thinks they could be done better.”

Jamie said: “My specialities are brownies and choux pastry. The kitchen is my favourity place to be in the world , and if I need cheering up I go into the kitchen.”

It’s not just the children and school who get to taste Jamie’s baking. He is a popular figure at the Rose House care home in Rossington, where his great grandmother lives, and where he likes to take in some of his wares.

Jamie is keen to keep on baking, and plans to continue. He wants to go on the grown up version of Bake Off in the future, and reckons he has learned from his experience. He hopes to open a chain of restaurants when he grows up.

First, he hopes to shake off his ‘Calamity James’ nickname. His family reckon’s he is a little action prone in the kitchen. He splattered himself in the face with icing from a mixer in the Bake Off tent after turning it on by mistake.

Mum Claire said: “We call him Calamity James because we often hear a crash in the kitchen, and then hear James call out ‘is there any more sugar?’”