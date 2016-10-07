Doncaster baby ‘was shaken to death’

A three-month-old baby was shaken to death during a violent incident at his mother’s home in Doncaster, a court heard.

James Larkin is accused of the manslaughter of three-month-old Christoper Larkin, at their house in Dunscroft, but says he was trying to save the little boy.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that Larkin, aged 26, now living at Crawshaw Road, Hexthorpe, and his then partner, 21-year-old Laura Ostle, of Broadway, Dunscroft, had a volatile relationship.

At the time the baby died, both Larkin and Ostle lived at the same Broadway address.

A next door neighbour told police she had heard a bad argument between the pair on the day the baby died.

The court heard the couple were recorded by police ‘getting their stories straight’ after the incident which it is alleged resulted in the child’s death two years ago.

Opening the case for the prosecution Dafydd Enoch, said: “They were recorded in the back of the police car immediately after the incident. They were discussing getting their stories straight. It is clear their main concern is for themselves and not Christopher.

Mr Larkin is accused of shaking Christopher and causing his death by unlawful killing.

But he claims to have acted to save the baby in what he thought was a medical emergency, says his defence barrister Mr Adam Waterman.

Mr Enoch also went into detail from witnesses about the couple’s “volatile relationship”, claiming Miss Ostle treated Mr Larkin like a “lapdog” and would “constantly rile him and wind him up”.

Mr Enoch said that the cause of the baby boy’s death was being shaken by Larkin.

He told the jury: “This is a tragic case, the tragedy is the loss of such a young life, but Christopher was born into a toxic environment and that is what lead to his death.”

The case continues.