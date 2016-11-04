Doncaster artists show off their creative flair at annual exhibition

Artists of all different ages and walks of life are showing off their creative side by entering an annual open art competition in Doncaster.

Doncaster Museum and Art Gallery is hosting its annual ‘Open Art Exhibition’, which will run through to December 11.

It is the 15th year the exhibition has been held and it attracts artists of all calibre and ages from across the borough, including those who paint traditional portraits and landscapes, to abstract paintings, ceramics and sculpture.

This year more than 200 individual pieces of art will be on show from a range of artists, professional and amateur, young and old, ranging from people aged five right up to age 80.

The exhibition is also a competition, with prizes awarded to the best works in the show.

This year’s prize winners include Vincent Roffe for his slate carving – ‘At the end of the Day’ and five-year-old Sophie Wilkinson for her painting called ‘Hooty’.

Councillor Bill Mordue, Doncaster Council’s cabinet member for culture, said he was impressed with the work.

He added: “We have a fantastic cultural offering in Doncaster and exhibitions such as the Open Art exhibition is just one example of this.

“This exhibition gives budding artists the opportunity to have their work professionally displayed and gives residents and visitors to the borough the chance to sample our rich and diverse arts offer.

“One of the aims of our cultural strategy is to build on our assets and make culture even more accessible and attractive to a wide audience. This is a great exhibition and I would encourage everyone to come along.”