Doncaster apprentices on track for a great career in rail

A Doncaster training company with a track record of creating rail apprenticeships held a special event to celebrate 60 young people taking their first steps into a career in rail.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones and leading figures in the rail sector attended Intertrain’s ‘Driving for Success’ event at the company’s Doncaster headquarters to meet the newest influx of apprentices. Mayor Jones said: “It is no secret that I am a big supporter of apprenticeships, for the wide range of opportunities they give our young people.