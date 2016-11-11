Doncaster Apprentice star Frances Bishop only candidate yet to win on TV show

Doncaster shop owner Frances Bishop is now the only candidate yet to appear on the winning side in the latest series of The Apprentice.

Frances, who runs the Pud children's clothing shop in Doncaster's King's Arcade, survived being fired by Lord Sugar in last night's BBC1 show - but has been on the losing side in every single one of the tasks set out by the business mogul since the show began.

Frances once more avoided the axe as Team Nebula's Rebecca Jeffery was shown the door, although the Doncaster business owner wasn't one of the three facing the boardroom showdown.

Frances, 25, is one of the 18 hopefuls hoping to land a £250,000 investment from business mogul Lord Sugar.

The wife of Scunthorpe United midfielder Neal Bishop, Frances describes herself as " feisty pocket rocket" and has previously confessed she is hoping to impress Lord Sugar with her positive business outlook.