Doncaster apprentice puts call out to get stolen tools back

A devastated Doncaster apprentice joiner has made an impassioned plea to the community to help him get his stolen tools returned.

Jordan Scott had £600 worth of tools stolen when his van was broken into in a Thorne carpark on Wednesday night.

Two drills, a laser, battery chargers and various other tools were in the bag when it was taken from the van on Horse Fair Green.

The tools were just three months old.

Jordan a 19-year-old resident of Horse Fair Green, has put out the call to get the tools back.

He is offering a £60 reward - two days' of his pay - for information leading to the return of his tools.

His post on a Facebook page about stolen items in Doncaster is closing in on 100 shares.

Jordan hopes the power of social media can get a good result for him.

"There are a lot of people sharing it," he said.

"It shows the kind of community that we're in.

"Quite a few people want to help."

Jordan said the thieves left no damage to his Vauxhall van when breaking into it.

He had harsh words to say to the thieves who took his tools.

"They're low lives really, aren't they?" he said.

He's urging people to buy their tools brand new to stop thieves having any reason to sell on stolen goods.

"If people didn't buy them second hand, there wouldn't be a market for them," he said.

He urges anyone with information about the theft to get in touch with South Yorkshire Police, quoting the incident number A/71183/2017 of May 31.