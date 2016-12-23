Doncaster Amazon worker's guide to how to wrap the perfect Christmas present

If you haven't wrapped your Christmas prezzies yet, a worker at Doncaster's Amazon depot has delivered this great guide to making sure your gifts look tip-top under the tree.

Perfect wrapping can be a tricky business, but new recruits to Amazon’s gift wrapping team will have the guiding hand of Elmira Clarke, who has worked as a personal gift wrapper in the Doncaster Balby Carr fulfilment centre for five years.

Elmira said: “I wrap every present with love and attention, knowing that it’s going to be sitting under the tree for someone special this Christmas.

"I wrap presents for customers around the world and it’s such a nice feeling to know that we’re making Christmas extra special for our customers and their loved ones.”

A team of 500 specially-trained professional gift wrappers are poised and ready to put the finishing festive touches on gifts for customers’ loved ones as Amazon fulfilment centres gear up to ship millions of Christmas orders.

The Christmas wrappers will use over 2 million rolls of gift paper, 2,500 miles of ribbon (enough to cover the distance between London to Timbuktu) and 1.5 million gift boxes, ready to parcel up Christmas presents bought on Amazon.co.uk in the run up to the big day.

Here's Elmira's top tips for the perfectly presented present:

1. Don’t be upset if the first few don’t look like you wanted to see them. Practice makes perfect so keep going and your gifts will look great!

2. Lay out everything you need to create the perfectly wrapped present. I’d recommend some good quality, sharp scissors (being extra careful with these), two sizes of tape - wide and thin - and some nice, thick paper.

3. Put the gift in the middle of the paper and measure out the size first. This is important because it’ll give you an idea of how much paper to use.

4. Call in the Amazon wrappers: if you are running out of time, are struggling to gift wrap presents yourself, or would simply like a professional to make your gift look extra special, use the Amazon.co.uk gift wrapping service for eligible items purchased on the website.