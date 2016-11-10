Donald Trump becoming US President won’t affect Doncaster building firm, says boss

A Doncaster building company boss believes Donald Trump becoming President of the USA will have no impact on his business.

Richard Walsh, managing director of Carcroft based Pennine Stone says it will be “business as usual” following the billonaire businessman’s elevation to the White House.

He said: “As a supplier to many major housebuilders in the UK, at Pennine Stone we fully expect it to be business as usual following the result of the US election.

“The UK housing market has proven its resilience and strength in recent months, particularly in the immediate aftermath of the EU referendum result earlier this year, and we are confident that any political uncertainty experienced across the Atlantic will not affect our property market here.

“We fully intend to continue providing our high-quality cast stone to fuel the thriving UK housing market and we expect the UK economy to remain stable.”