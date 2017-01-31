DON’T PANIC: Plans put in place to deal with possible emergency situations

Don’t panic! Plans are being put in place for how to cope if a crisis hits the Isle.

Epworth Town Council has made a rallying call to residents to come forward if they think they can help out if a potential disaster loomed.

The move is being made in order to update the Epworth Community Emergency Plan.

A spokesman for the town council said: “Rural communities don’t need something on the scale of an apocalyptic disaster to stretch resources and make life for vulnerable residents even harder.

“Flooding, a spell of very cold weather or heavy snow, disrupted power supplies etc, could all have a significant impact on our elderly, disabled or chronically ill residents.

“Epworth Town Council wants to ensure that during such events the community can pull together and provide some help for itself whilst the emergency services and other agencies tackle the bigger problems.

The plan will form part of the wider North Lincolnshire Council emergency response.”

They added: “That help may start with checking on and helping out the area’s vulnerable residents - rescue or medical care will be left to the experts - but as a community we can offer real practical help.”

Ways in which volunteers can help include: helping with shopping, helping with care for pets - eg taking a dog for a walk, welfare visit to vulnerable residents, providing temporary shelter or additional heating/cooking facilities etc, clearing snow or ice, liaising with emergency services etc on behalf of residents, transport in four wheeled drive vehicles.

The spokesman continued: “The ways in which a community can help themselves is endless.

“If you’re an Epworth resident could you help? Or, do you know someone who may need help in such an emergency?”

Volunteer your help by contacting Epworth Town Council on 01427 872086 or email at epworth.council@btconnect.com