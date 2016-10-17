Dome’s pool to close for two months for £1million refit

One of Doncaster’s most popular leisure attractions is set to shut for a £1 million refit.

The decision to modernise facilities the Lagoons at the Doncaster Dome Leisure Centre will result in the pool being closed for nearly two months, including a chunk of the Christmas school holidays.

The work on the Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust-run facility will include the current changing and shower facilities being ripped out and replaced with modern ones.

More cubicles will be installed to allow more people to change at the same time.

But the pool will have to close while the work is carried out.

The Dome is one of Doncaster’s most successful visitor attractions and the Lagoons attracts visitors from outside the borough who come to use its slides and outdoor flumes.

The pool and changing area, which will close after a Halloween Pool Party on Sunday, October 30, will undergo a range of improvements and reopen on December 27.

Michael Hart, chief executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, said: “We are delighted to be investing in our extremely popular Lagoons area. This is phase three of our programme and we recognise that these improvements are much needed in this area.

“The Dome is 27 years old and through staged investments we have been able to refresh and update key areas in the venue. Now, to meet customer feedback, we are in a position to address the pool and changing area.”

He said improvements will include additional shower facilities, more changing areas, improved access and facilities for people with disabilities and improvements to the look and feel of the area.

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust manages seven other pools across the borough and customers will be encouraged to use those sites during the closure of the Lagoons. Aquafit sessions will be relocated to other pools and swimming will be available at: Adwick Leisure Complex, Armthorpe Leisure Centre, Askern Leisure Centre, Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Edlington Community Swimming Pool, Rossington Community Swimming Pool and Thorne Leisure Centre.

Mr Hart added: “Children who attend swimming lessons at The Dome will be invited to attend sessions at one of our other pools during this period.”

“We hope to see lots of people at our Halloween Pool Party on October 30 and there is still lots to do at The Dome during November and December with our ice skating rink, play zone, gym and dry sports areas.”

Doncaster Dome opened in 1989 and is one of the region’s premier sports, leisure and entertainment destinations, with over 50 activities taking place under one roof.