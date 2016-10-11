Dolly signs up for Dolly Parton’s library in the Isle

North Lincolnshire Council has just signed up its first Dolly to the Imagination Library, founded by country singer, Dolly Parton.

North Lincolnshire’s Dolly is two year old Dolly Metcalfe from Haxey, and was registered with the programme on 20 September 2016.

The Imagination Library programme delivers free books every month to children aged between 0 and five. Since the council launched the Imagination Library in North Lincolnshire in 2013, 12,449 children have signed up, making North Lincolnshire’s Imagination Library the largest in the UK.

Dolly’s mother, Stacey Emma said: “A friend sent me a link to the Imagination Library to sign Dolly up and I thought, ‘this is great’. When I’m shopping for things for Dolly, books aren’t always the first thing I think of so we can always do with more books!

“Dolly’s older brother Isaac sometimes struggles with his reading so he can read Dolly’s books with her too and it will be good for them both.”

As a new member of the Imagination Library, the first book Dolly will receive is a copy of Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit, with a special message in for North Lincolnshire children from Dolly Parton.

However, Dolly’s father, Paul, denied any link between his daughter’s name and the country and western singer:

“’Dolly’ was always a pet name I used when talking to my friends’ little girls so it was a natural choice when we had our daughter. Although, now I have one of my own, I need to remember to stop calling other people’s kids Dolly!”

Councillor David Rose, cabinet member for Children and Families at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “Eighty-eight per cent of the under-fives in North Lincolnshire are signed up to the Imagination Library. The programme has made a significant impact in raising awareness of the importance of sharing and reading books with young children.”

“The council has committed £250,000 every year to the Imagination Library and we want to reach all North Lincolnshire’s under-fives. If you know someone with young children who are not signed up to the scheme, let them know they could be receiving free books every month!”

If you live in North Lincolnshire and have children aged up to five who are not signed up to scheme, you can register now by visiting www.northlincs.gov.uk/imagination-library.