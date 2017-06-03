Doggy delights are coming to Conisbrough with new cafe for pooches planned

A pet cafe serving pupachinos and ice cream for dogs is coming to Doncaster.

There will also be a sensory room for kids when the cafe opens on Church Strett, Conisbrough, in coming months.

A 'dog boutique', selling clothes for pups is part of Conisbrough business couple Andrew and Rhowena Ashworth's plans for the new shop.

Eventually, the pair plan to offer petting parties for children at the shop.

The cafe will cater for two-legged customers, too.

A visit to Conisbrough Castle sparked the idea for the shop, Mr Ashworth said.

"There's nowhere really in Conisbrough for people to eat where they can take their dogs inside," he said.

"It's something different.

"We think it will attract more people to the village by having a dog cafe."

The Daylands Avenue pair's current business, Ashworth's Pet Services, was runner up at last year's Pet Federation Awards.

The business started with a market stall in 2013, and progressed to a unit, then a shop and a bigger shop.

"It's got bigger and bigger," Mr Ashworth said.

They have another shopfront at Edlington.

"It's scary, but it's exciting at the same time," Mr Ashworth said.

The couple have recruited local school children to showcase their artwork in the shop.

Mr Ashworth said he still wanted to continue that.

"We've still got quite a bit of room," he said.

Mr Ashworth recently featured in a video alongside other sponsors of the Conisbrough Music Festival.

He had a snake around his neck as he danced to Tony Christie's hit (Is this the Way to) Amarillo.

Tony is a headliner of the festival in July.