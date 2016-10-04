Dog gives chase after crash on Doncaster road

A man was chased down and caught by a police dog after a single-vehicle smash which utterly destroyed its front end.

Police were concerned one of the people in the car had suffered a serious head injury.

The incredible amount of damage, seen on this picture issued by South Yorkshire Police, shows the mess the vehicle was left in.

Two people were taken to hospital and one of them has serious head injuries, while the other was released.

One of the two was detained by police dog, Pd Khoba, at the scene.

Police account SYP Ops Support said: “Both taken to hospital, one checked and released.

“Other has a potentially serious head injury. One also detained by PD KHOBA!!!”

The crash happened on Kirton Lane, Thorne, Doncaster, on Sunday, October 2.

The collision was one of a number of crashes which have been reported to officers in the last few days.

In a separate incident, one of Doncaster’s busiest roads was sealed off by police yesterday following a collision on the street

Sandringham Road in Intake was taped off near to the Kenberne electrical store.

Motorists were being diverted away from the scene which is also near to the Clever Clogs day nursery and China Red Chinese takeaway.

Bus service 65 is also being diverted via Devonshire Road, Shaftesbury Avenue and Tudor Road in both directions.

Sunday was the third day in a row that a crash has caused problems on the borough’s roads.

A takeaway delivery driver was taken to hospital with lower limb injuries after crashing in to a tree on Saturday night.

Fire crews from Doncaster and Thorne fire stations were called out to Sour Lane, Fishlake, Doncaster, at 8.30pm to reports of a driver who had collided with a tree.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews had to take the roof and the doors off the vehicle to cut the man free from the car.