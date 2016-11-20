Dog dies after incident in Doncaster park

An animal lover says she doesn’t know how to live without her pet dog, who died after being attacked by another animal.

Kate Grundane, aged 27, says she has cried every day since her beloved pet Molly was killed while being walked by her mother three weeks ago.

Kate bought her dog Molly, a Mini Russian Toy Terrier, in 2012 when she was just a puppy.

Since then, she had regularly taken her for walks near her town centre home.

On October 26, her mother Elen, aged 48, took her for a walk, following their usual route along Town Field Villas towards a nearby park.

At about 11.20am, tragedy struck when ‘happy and cheeky’ Molly, who was being walked on a lead, was fatally bitten by another dog.

Kate said: “My mum and Molly were approaching Town Field park when Molly stopped to sniff at the wall, like all dogs do.

“At the same time, a young couple were walking by with their dog which wasn’t on the leash and was roaming freely.

“While mum and Molly stood, the other dog ran at Molly and bit her which led to serious injury and her death.

“My mum was so astonished that she didn’t realise what happened until it was too late.”

Kate, who is heavily pregnant, claims the couple who were responsible for the dog walked away quickly after the incident, ignoring Elen’s cries for help.

“The reaction of that couple was shocking to me because they walked away without even hesitating to at least ask if my Molly was all right.

“My mum was asking where they were going. She was shouting at them to stop walking away but they just asked why she was shouting. They didn’t seem to care what had happened.”

Since the shocking incident, the mother and daughter have struggled to come to terms with what has happened.

Kate said: “I’m very, very upset. I don’t know how to live without her. We miss her every single day and can’t stop thinking about her.

“My mum said she feels weird that she can’t hear Molly barking. She couldn’t sleep for a few days after it happened, she was crying all night and day.

“I am trying to stay strong for my baby, but its so hard, I am crying every day.”

Remembering her four-year-old pet, she added: “She was a happy dog. She was very cheeky though.

“She was the was smallest dog ever but she had a loud voice. She was the best. I don’t want to accept what has happened yet. I don’t want to let her go.

The young mum-to-be reported the incident to the police straight away, but claims she was told there was nothing that could be done.

No comment was available from South Yorkshire Police as we went to press,